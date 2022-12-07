Cold Air On Hold For Now

by Shane Butler

No cold air in sight for the next several days. It could be the latter part of next week before temps drop to levels typical for early December. In the meantime, it’s spring-like warmth with upper 70s to lower 80s for highs. Overnight temps continue to stay well above average and only fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. A couple of frontal systems make a run at us over the weekend. One comes through Friday and the other Sunday. Precipitation will be light, if any Friday but showers are possible areawide Sunday. The next frontal system will head into the state around the middle of next week. Showers and a few storms are likely with this frontal passage. Temps leading up to the rain activity will continue mild. Afternoon high temps manage the lower 70s while overnight lows hover in the 50s. We’re on the backside of the front Thursday. Cooler air spills into the area and we see our spring-like warmth back away for a little while.