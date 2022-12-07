Flatwood Residents Share Stories of Loss and Survival

by Teresa Lawson

Just one week after a deadly tornado destroyed areas of the flatwood community

residents are sharing their stories of loss and survival.

Cedric Tell is speaking out for the first time. As he recounts the hours leading up to the catastrophic event that caused a tree to fall on his home taking the life of his wife and son.

As the clean up process begins in flatwood– community residents mourn the things that can’t be replaced. With some people losing everything they hold dear in the flash of an eye.

The oldest flatwood resident also shares her story from that horrific night. She recalls waiting up in her bedroom as reports of the storm came in and although her house has been determined a total loss she is grateful to be alive.