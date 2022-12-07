The Calendar Says December But It Feels Like Spring

by Riley Blackwell

WEDNESDAY: Another warm and muggy start to the day, with most of us in the mid 60s by 4:30, with dew points also in the 60s. Clouds will be mixing throughout the morning, and highs will likely be near 80° once again. Rain chances will be fairly slim, but still present. For tonight, still expect warmer nights with lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Thursday will not see much change with the forecast, with highs around 80° and a very slight chance for isolated showers.

WEEK AHEAD: As we head towards the weekend, a fairly weak cold front will be moving through and that will bring slightly cooler temperatures and a chance of rain for Sunday. For next week, we have our eyes on potentially another severe weather event Tuesday/Wednesday. It is still fairly early, but we are keeping our eyes on it.