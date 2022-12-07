Two juveniles charged in incident on Ann Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged two juveniles in the disturbance involving shots fired on Ann Street Tuesday.

Sgt. Tina McGriff said the two juveniles, who have not been identified due to being under the age of 18, were taken into custody and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Pistol.

Police responded to the 200 block of Ann Street just before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. That is near Lee High School. No word on if the juveniles are students at the school.

No one was hurt.