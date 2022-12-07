What’s Next for Tornado-Ravaged Flatwood Community

by Alabama News Network Staff

Now that the shock of the EF-2 tornado that hit Montgomery County’s Flatwood community has settled in, residents are asking “What’s next?”

The tornado hit the community just outside of the Montgomery city limits just after 3AM on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Investigators say a large tree hit a home where 8-year-old Cedarrius Tell was inside with his parents, 39-year-old Chiquita Broadnax and Cedric Tell. The boy and his mother were killed. His father had to be rescued and taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.

Nearby, the Flatwood Community Center sustained heavy damage.

Tuesday, a community meeting was held to lay out the recovery plans. The cleaning of all trees and leftover damage is expected to be finished by late Friday or Saturday morning.

“The Flatwood community is a poor community,” Rev. Marcus Boyd of Union Academy Missionary Baptist Church told Alabama News Network. “We really need the help to rebuild Flatwood, and we need every penny that we can get to help these families and individuals to get their life back on track. So we’re asking that please give. We need it and it will be distributed properly by The United Way.”

The River Region United Way is raising funds to help with recovery and relief efforts in the Flatwood community. Those who wish to donate can text FLATWOOD to “41444.” All of the money raised will go toward efforts to rebuild the community.

A monetary donation drive will be held Saturday from 9 to 3 to give back to the community.

The funeral for Broadnax and her son Cedarrius is set for Saturday, December 17.