3 Degree Guarantee: Montgomery Area Food Bank Gets $1,200 Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

Just in time for Christmas, it’s time to give away another “3 Degree Guarantee” check to a local charity.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to the Montgomery Area Food Bank.

We are presenting $1,200, which is what we raised in November, for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees.

The Montgomery Area Food Bank serves 35 counties, which is more than half of the state. That’s why every dollar counts.

“We have such a large responsibility, so every dollar that comes in, every person who’s doing a food drive for us, every volunteer, every bit of that matters,” Michael Coleman, the Montgomery Area Food Bank CEO, said.

“What an outstanding organization they are. What they provide to families in need in our area and so many areas. It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to help an organization that does as much as they do around Christmastime,” Bill Talbot, operations manager for AirNow Home Services, said.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money grows during the month, to produce a big check that we give to charities right here in our area.