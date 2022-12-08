Less Warm, More Clouds, Some Rain Through Sunday

by Ben Lang

Thursday was another very warm December day across central and south Alabama. For the third day in a row, Montgomery nearly tied the day’s record high temperature. The temperatures soared to 81° early Thursday afternoon at Dannelly Field. The December 8th record high temperature is 82° in the capital city. Temperatures remain mild Thursday evening and overnight. Lows range from the mid 50s to around 60°

Fog likely forms across at least far south Alabama Thursday night and may become locally dense through Friday morning. A dense fog advisory covers Wilcox, Butler, Crenshaw, Covington, and Pike counties until 9AM Friday. Friday looks warm but not quite as warm as Tuesday through Thursday of this week. Still, high temperatures likely range from the low to mid 70s. Clouds increase during the day, with isolated showers as a front travels into our area.

The front likely stalls in central Alabama Friday, resulting in a mostly cloudy sky Saturday. However, Saturday look mainly dry with a very low rain chance. Sunday’s rain chance looks higher as another front arrives. However, rain amounts likely remain relatively light, around one to two tenths of one inch at most. The front pushes temporarily pushes south of Alabama Sunday night.

Monday and Tuesday look mainly dry, outside of a few brief showers, with a mix of sun and clouds. A more potent weather system may arrive in Alabama next Wednesday. Rain and some storms could be more widespread Wednesday into Wednesday night along a cold front. Much colder air arrives in Alabama next Thursday and Friday behind the front. Temperatures may only peak in the 50s, with lows in the 30s each day.