Montgomery police investigate bank robbery on Eastern Blvd.

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a bank robbery.

Sgt. Tina McGriff said officers responded to the 1400 block of Eastern Blvd this morning. This is near I-85.

Once officers arrived, they were told that an unknown suspect entered the business demanding money and then fled on foot.

It is MPD’s policy not to disclose the name of businesses, but our crew on the scene said it is the PNC Bank at the corner of Eastern Blvd. and Woodmere Blvd.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police say no suspects have been arrested at this time. If you know anything related to this crime, you are urged to contact the Montgomery Police Department or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.