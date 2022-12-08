Not Much Change in the Forecast

by Riley Blackwell

THURSDAY: Very warm and humid start to our Thursday, along with some dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9am this morning, so take precautions! Another spring-like day is expected, with highs likely in the lower 80s once again. For tonight, we’ll see a mix of clouds with lows in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Friday will be slightly cooler, but there will not be much change beyond this. Highs are likely to be in the upper 70s.

WEEK AHEAD: A weak cold front will be approaching as we get nearer to the weekend, and that will bring a very slight chance of rain on Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 70s. But as we get into next week, we are keeping our eyes on another potential severe threat. The SPC has put much of our west in a 30% severe risk already, but nothing has been said for us just yet. We are keeping an eye on it!