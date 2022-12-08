Selma Doctors Share Familiar Advice Against Virus Trio

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A pair of Selma doctors are sharing some advice to help people stay healthy for the holidays — as more and more people become sick due to the so-called — Triple-demic.

Respiratory illness cases are on the rise this holiday season. On top of it being flu season — COVID-19 remains a concern. And RSV — Respiratory Syncytial Virus — is surging.

“It’s still a good time to wear your mask. Or maintain a good distance, particularly if you’re around people that look sick, act sick, or cough more than twice,” said Dr. Olusunmisola Oyesiku with Rural Health Medical Program in Selma.

“If you cough more than twice or you sneeze more than three times, I’m giving you some distance.”

All three of the viruses are highly contagious. And they each pass from person to person — through the air — and physical contact.

However doctors say you can help protect yourself and others by taking a few simple precautions.

“Use good hand washing all the time. If you have to cough or sneeze, you want to do it in your arm or with a tissue,” said RHMP Pediatrician Dr. Evelyn Evans.

“Those are ways to keep your family members safe during the holidays.”

The doctors also say drinking water — staying hydrated — and getting the proper amount of rest — can help you stay healthy for the holidays.

They say if you do get sick — it can take about a week to recover.

And in most cases the symptoms can be treated with over the counter cold and flu medicine.