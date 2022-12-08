State Troopers deliver teddy bears to children in hospital

by Alabama News Network Staff

The teddy bears go to children who may have to spend Christmas in the hospital this holiday season./Source: Alabama News Network

Alabama State Troopers spent part of Thursday morning helping make some local children’s holiday season a little brighter.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency partnered with Baptist Medical Center East in Montgomery to deliver Trooper Bears to the younger patients at the hospital.

The teddy bears, which were donated by the Alabama State Troopers Association, go to children who may have to spend Christmas in the hospital this holiday season.

Dressed in their full uniform, Troopers say it’s an opportunity to spend time with the children and their families to bring a little Christmas cheer.

“We love to have this opportunity to be able to go out and really just spend a little time with the community and bring a little bit of joy to these children that may be in a situation where they are in the hospital and they don’t have the ability to be with their love ones, especially through the Christmas season,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.

Today’s visit is part of a statewide campaign by the Troopers to help deliver teddy bears to children across the state.