A Break From The Warmth On The Way!

by Riley Blackwell

FRIDAY: Yet another spring like day is expected for our Friday. It won’t be quite as warm, but highs are still expected to be in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a slight chance for isolated showers, but that chance remains fairly low. For tonight, we’ll have more widespread cloud cover with lows in the low 60s.

WEEKEND: A weak cold front will be approaching the area soon, and that will bring clouds and chances of showers for the weekend, with a slightly higher chance of rain for Sunday. Temperatures will take a bit of a hit too, with highs Saturday in the mid 70s and we may struggle to get out of the 60s Sunday!

WEEK AHEAD: Temps will remain above average next week, and we’re still monitoring the chance for severe weather on Wednesday, but fortunately, that risk is starting to diminish. After Wednesday, temperatures will take a big hit and much colder temperatures return!