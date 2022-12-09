Less Warm, More Clouds, Some Rain This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was another abnormally warm day across central and south Alabama. Dannelly Field hit 81° for the fourth afternoon in a row. This time, it set a new record high temperature. The previous December 9th record high was 79° from 1943. After morning fog, Friday afternoon featured a fair amount of sunshine. However, clouds increase Friday night. Although, some fog may form in far south Alabama again. Temperatures remain mild, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday looks mostly cloudy but mainly dry and warm, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Saturday night remains mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Temperatures remain in the 60s Sunday due to a mostly cloudy to overcast sky, and rain. Rain appears possible throughout the day, first arriving in west Alabama, then moving into east Alabama by the afternoon.

While many of us see rain at some point Sunday, rain amount look light, generally around or less than one-quarter inch. Rain departs Sunday night. Next Monday and Tuesday look mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Temperatures may only warm into the 60s each day. Another round of rain and some storms arrive Wednesday. The severe risk looks low, but the storm prediction center includes far southwest Alabama in a slight-risk-equivalent risk area.

Rain continues Wednesday night, then departs Thursday. A cold front pushes through Alabama by late Thursday, then temperatures turn much colder Friday through next weekend. Temperatures may not escape the 50s each afternoon, with lows in the 30s.