Montgomery Gets Seven New Fire Trucks

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department Unveils Seven New Fire Trucks – Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 – Alabama News Network

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department has unveiled seven new fire trucks, which represent a $5 million purchase.

The department showed off the new vehicles in front of its headquarters on Madison Avenue on Thursday.

The purchase is part of Mayor Steven Reed’s Montgomery Forward Initiative. It’s the largest expenditure in the history of the department.

Reed was joined by Montgomery Fire/Rescue Chief Miford Jordan for the unveiling.

Each truck also features advanced life support. The pumper trucks and ladder trucks are equipped with rescue capabilities. The new trucks will circulate through fire stations throughout the city and mot be assigned to a particular fire station.

The new trucks will replace ones that we more than 20 years old. Reed says the old trucks had become more of a liability than an asset.

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department is one of fewer than .2% nationwide that are accredited.