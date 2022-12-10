Cloudy And Cooler With Showers Sunday

by Ben Lang

There was still a fair amount of sunshine Saturday after areas of morning fog eroded. Temperatures were warm and above-normal again, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures remain in the 60s Saturday evening. Overnight lows fall into the mid 50s at most. Clouds increase in most locations overnight. However, fog may form in far south/southwest Alabama through Sunday morning. A dense fog advisory begins at 9PM Saturday there, and continues until 9AM Sunday.

The sky becomes and remains cloudy Sunday, with showers likely by the afternoon. However, rain does not look continuous or widespread throughout the day. Although, a majority of our area sees at least a little rain at some point in the day. Rain continues through the evening, but mostly tapers off by late Sunday night. Temperatures still warm into the mid or upper 60s despite clouds and rain.

Monday and Tuesday remain mainly cloudy but mild with highs in the 60s. Isolated showers appear possible each day. Another round of rain and some storms arrive Wednesday in advance of a cold front. The storm prediction center maintains a 15% severe probability, or slight (level 2/5) severe risk equivalent, for far southwest Alabama Wednesday. The severe risk looks low overall at this time, but check back for updates.

The cold front pushes through Alabama Wednesday night, with rain ending early Thursday. Noticeably cooler air arrive Thursday night and persists through next weekend. High temperatures only reach the 50s to around 60° Friday, with highs in the 50s Saturday and Sunday. Lows fall at least into the 40s, but likely 30s Saturday and Sunday night. Although, a drier/sunnier weather pattern accompanies the return to more December-like weather.