Gov. Kay Ivey Names New Administrator for Alcoholic Beverage Control Board

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has named a new administrator of the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control board to replace Mac Gipson, who is retiring after 12 years.

Curtis Stewart will be the new ABC leader, coming from the Alabama Department of Revenue, where he was deputy commissioner for 10 years. Stewart has held a variety of positions at the revenue department since 1991.

He is a native of Greenville.

The announcement of Stewart marks the first cabinet appointment ahead of Gov. Ivey’s second term. This follows the addition of the new director of legislative affairs, Drew Harrell, to the governor’s staff.

Stewart’s appointment is effective January 1, 2023.