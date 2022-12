PHOTOS: Prattville Police Seeking Two Suspects in Theft at T-Mobile

by Alabama News Network Staff

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Prattville police need your help identifying two suspects wanted for theft at T-Mobile.

Police say the theft happened Saturday, November 26, at the store at 2259 Cobbs Ford Road.

Investigators say the two suspects went into the store and used a victim’s personal information to purchase three sets of Apple Airpod Pro 2’s.

If you can help identify these suspects, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.