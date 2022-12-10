U.S. Agriculture Secretary to Visit Macon County

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is scheduled to visit Macon County on Monday.

Vilsack will visit an agricultural research facility and announce an investment by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand markets for climate-smart commodities, leverage the greenhouse gas benefits of climate-smart commodity production and provide direct benefits to production agriculture, particularly for small and underserved producers and minority-serving institutions.

The USDA says this investment will increase the competitive advantage of U.S. agriculture both domestically and internationally, combat the climate crisis and strengthen rural America.

At the agricultural research facility, Vilsack is scheduled to see some of the innovative work being performed by staff to advance climate-smart agricultural practices.