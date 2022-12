PHOTOS: Troy Police Seeking Three Female Theft Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Troy police need your help identifying three females suspected of theft at Walmart.

Police say they were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 at about 6PM on Monday, December 5.

Investigators say the three females stole a large amount of merchandise and left the store going in an unknown direction.

They say there are no other details available.

If you can help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.