Rain Ends Sunday Night, Clouds Linger Early This Week

by Ben Lang

Sunday was gloomy across central and south Alabama. The sky was overcast, and light to moderate rain marched west to east across our area during the day. Showers linger Sunday evening, but taper off by late Sunday night. Temperatures remain mild, with overnight lows in the 50s. Meanwhile, clouds linger into the start of this week.

Monday and Tuesday look mostly cloudy to overcast. Although, rain coverage looks low each day. Only isolated showers form Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, temperatures remain mild with highs in the 60s each day and lows in the 50s each night. Another round of rain and some storms arrives Wednesday. A few storms could be strong to severe, capable of damaging wind and potentially a couple tornadoes.

However, the severe risk looks limited to mainly southwest Alabama at this time. Stay tuned for updates. Rain and storms exit east Alabama by early Thursday morning. Sunshine returns by the afternoon, and temperatures could be mild with highs in the 60s. However, colder air arrives Thursday night. Lows fall into the 40s if not 30s. The end of the week and weekend feel much more like December, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.