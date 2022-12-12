Baumhower’s Victory Grille Heading to Troy

by Carrington Cole

A new business is making its way to Troy.

Despite the rain, Baumhower’s Victory Grille had their groundbreaking ceremony in the City of Troy Monday afternoon. Bob Baumhower, who founded the restaurant back in 1981, was excited to see his restaurant come to Troy.

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves stated that having a sports themed restaurant come to Troy will be huge for the city. Baumhower’s will bring in local economic growth, more jobs to the City of Troy, and will be a huge staple for Troy University Athletes.

“Bob has got such a great reputation in the restaurant business and especially when you have a division 1 athletic program, a Baumhower’s Victory Grille is a great thing to have with that,” stated Mayor Reeves.

The restaurant is to be built on 106 Trojan Parkway and scheduled to be open by July or August of 2023.