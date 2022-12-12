Gov. Kay Ivey Bans TikTok from State Devices, Computer Network

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has sent a memo to all state agency heads to announce she has banned the use of TikTok on state devices and the state network.

The Governor’s Office says this cybersecurity action is designed to protect the state and Alabamians’ sensitive data from Chinese infiltration activities.

“Protecting the state of Alabama and our citizens’ right to privacy is a must, and I surely don’t take a security threat from China lightly. After we discussed this with our OIT secretary, I came to the no brainer decision to ban the use of the TikTok app on our state devices and network.

“Look, I’m no TikTok user, but the evidence speaks for itself, and I want to make sure I’m doing everything we can as a state to stand against this growing security risk,” Ivey said in a statement.

READ: Gov. Kay Ivey Memo Banning TikTok