Governor’s 2022 Candlelight Tours Begin

by Carrington Cole

Governor Ivey opened the Governor’s Mansion for candlelight tours today. Each room of the Governor’s Mansion is decorated in a different theme for the Holiday season.

Another tour will be held on December 19th. The tours run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Although the tours are free, those taking part must have tickets for the self-guided tour.

The tickets are available at the Governor’s Mansion gift shop, located at 30 Finley Avenue, or the Alabama Tourism Department gift shop from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.