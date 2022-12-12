Mainly Cloudy Today; Watching for Severe Threat Wednesday

by Riley Blackwell

MONDAY: Very dense fog and low clouds are around to start our Monday, with isolated showers as well. Throughout the day, clouds will hang around and highs are likely only going to be in the mid 60s. Tonight, still expect cloudy skies with lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: There will not be much change in the forecast for Tuesday, as highs are going to be in the mid 60s once again with cloudy skies and isolated showers.

WEEK AHEAD: After a relatively calm start to the week, a severe weather threat exists for part of the area Wednesday. Most of our southern counties are in a 2/5 SLIGHT risk for severe storms, with main threats being damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and hail. After Wednesday, temperatures will take a major hit and give us highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s!