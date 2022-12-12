Midweek Severe Storm Threat!

by Shane Butler

Some significant changes to our weather are ahead this week. It starts with a severe storm threat Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Storms will develop ahead and along a strong cold front plowing into the deep south. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, a few tornadoes, and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding. Rainfall potential will range between 1 to 3 inches.

We’re on the backside of the frontal system Thursday. Our skies clear out and much colder air begins to spill into the state. Daytime highs drop into the 50s while overnight temps fall into the 30s. The colder air sticks around throughout the weekend. There is a hint of precipitation trying to work into the area Sunday but chances are low. We will keep an eye on this for any wintry precipitation threat. In the meantime, make sure you’re weather aware Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning!