Nine People Sentenced in Macon County Drug Trafficking Operation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The ninth and final person has been sentenced for his role in a Macon County-based drug trafficking operation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montgomery.

The U.S. Attorney says the nine people were members of a violent, neighborhood-based organization called the “31 Boys,” named for County Road 31 in Notasulga.

Here is a list of the nine defendants and their sentences:

On December 7, 2022, Trenton Rashad Daniel, 28, a resident of Pike Road, was sentenced to 192 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for maintaining a drug premises and for possession of a gun in connection with a drug trafficking crime. Daniel pleaded guilty to the charges on February 24.

On November 16, 2022, Jerrod Moss, 28, a resident of Opelika, was sentenced to 168 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for maintaining a drug premises and for possession of a gun in connection with a drug trafficking crime. Moss pleaded guilty to the charges on July 29.

On September 9, 2022, Davorious Marquise Ferrell, 26, a resident of Auburn, was sentenced to 111 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and for possession of a gun in connection with a drug trafficking crime. Ferrell pleaded guilty to the charges on April 22.

On August 25, 2022, Kiam Tyrek Lowery, 23, a resident of Tuskegee, was sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possession of a gun in connection with a drug trafficking crime. Lowery pleaded guilty to the charge on May 24.

On August 23, 2022, Ricardo Devon Sheriff, 37, also a Tuskegee resident, was sentenced to 63 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a gun. Sheriff pleaded guilty to the charge on April 27.

On June 30, 2022, Michael Javon Daniel, 28, also a Tuskegee resident, was sentenced to 240 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for maintaining a drug premises. Michael Daniel pleaded guilty to the charge on April 1.

On June 17, 2022, Ladarius Dontae Davis, 33, a resident of Tallassee, was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for maintaining a drug premises. Davis pleaded guilty to the charge on January 21.

On May 31, 2022, Tre’von Miquel Lyles, 22, a Tuskegee resident, was sentenced to 42 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for maintaining a drug premises. Lyles pleaded guilty to the charge on January 26.

On April 21, 2022, Marcus Joquin Williams, 24, also a Tuskegee resident, was sentenced to 147 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and for possession of a gun in connection with a drug trafficking crime. Williams pleaded guilty to the charges on January 7.

There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents and records, in 2018, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI began an investigation of the 31 Boys for the suspected sale of illegal drugs in Macon County. Investigators say Michael Javon Daniel, who received the 240-month sentence, was the leader of the group and directed many of the individuals’ roles.

Statements made by law enforcement in various court hearings indicated that the Notasulga location used by the organization frequently operated like a “flea market,” with numerous other dealers, essentially functioning as independent vendors, selling a variety of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Some of the methamphetamine seized from the defendants tested at a purity level of 99 percent. This high purity level resulted in some of the defendants being subject to increased advisory sentencing guidelines ranges.

This case was investigated by ALEA and the FBI, with assistance from the Tuskegee Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

— Information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Alabama