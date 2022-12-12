Selma Salvation Army Needs More Bell Ringers

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Christmas holiday season — is the busiest time of year for the Salvation Army in Selma. And it’s reaching out to the public — for more volunteers to help.

Selma Salvation Army officials say — it’s all about people in the community — helping people in the community.

The Salvation Army in Selma is in need of more volunteers — for its annual Red Kettle campaign.

“It’s a great opportunity for all the sororities, the churches, the different organizations,” said Selma Service Center Manager Kathy Bunch.

“Even we have ahh certain community organizations that can come out and help and ring the bell. And its a great opportunity for them to participate for the families of Selma.”

The Red Kettle campaign is the organization’s biggest fund-raiser of the year. And the money raised — is used to help families in need — during the holidays — and throughout the year.

“It’s very important,” said Tawanka Campbell.

“Because you know, it’s just whether it’s a dollar, 20 dollars or 5 dollars, it helps.”

“We help pay rent, we help with lights, we help with utilities,” said Bunch.

“We also help with families that have been burnt out, We help with clothes, dishes, you know, things that they need.”

The Salvation Army is also helping to give Christmas toys to area kids who might otherwise get nothing — through its annual Angel Tree program.

“I’ve struggled all my life to live,” said Bell Ringer Faye Colburn.

“As a single parent I understand the feelings and the hurt when you can’t be able to give those children something.”

“It’s a community effort. It’s not just for the children, for the families that can’t afford them, it’s also for the people that can afford to buy toys for the children that can’t afford them,” said Bunch.

“So, it’s real exciting to participate in that.”

Groups or individuals that want to volunteer to be a bell ringer — call (334) 526-2718.