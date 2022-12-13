Annual HBCU Pigskin Showdown this Weekend at MMI

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The 2nd annual HBCU Pigskin Showdown is coming up this weekend in Marion. The post season all-star game features some of the best football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The showdown spotlights HBCU football talent — and highlights two historic cities from the Voting Rights Movement.

Seventy-five star HBCU football players will participate in the 2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown.

The annual all-star football game is a way for them to pursue their dream of playing football on the next level.

Raheme Fuller is a defensive back from Texas Southern University.

“It’s just a blessing to be here for us to showcase our talent especially coming from the HBCU level,” said Fuller.

“It’s kind of hard trying to figure out how to make your way up.”

Jahson Bryant is a linebacker from Tennessee State University.

“It’s a great opportunity. You know playing in front of scouts. And then playing with the best players in the HBCU,” said Bryant.

The game-week experience kicked off Tuesday with player weigh-ins — at the IMJ campus in Selma.

NFL scouts — as well as scouts and coaches from the Canadian Football — and Arena Football Leagues — were already onhand — checking out prospects for their teams.

“That’s like really huge. And we gotta go out and take advantage of the opportunities that we have,” said Fuller.

Game-week features a variety of activities and events in Selma and in Marion — leading up to the big game.

The HBCU Pigskin Showdown is this Saturday at noon at Marion Military Institute in Marion.