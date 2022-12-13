Autaugaville Coaching Legend Calvin Hunter Dies at 74

by Alabama News Network Staff

People in Autaugaville are mourning the death of legendary high school coach Calvin Hunter, who has died at the age of 74.

Hunter was part of the coaching team that won three state basketball championships — one as assistant coach in 1982 and two as head coach in 1990 and 1995.

Over his long career at Autaugaville, he had more than 500 victories.

Hunter died Sunday, Dec. 10.

Hunter graduated from Autauga County Training School in 1967 and Alabama State University in 1978, and coached for 25 years at the high school level, primarily at Autaugville.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Coach Calvin Hunter’s family,” AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said. “Coach Hunter was an outstanding coach who truly had a major influence on the lives of the many student-athletes placed in his care. His dedication to the students of Autaugaville will be long remembered as his legacy will live on.”

Hunter was also an Autauga County sheriff’s deputy from 1971-1990, and was an Autauga County teacher, coach, and school bus driver from 1978-2005.

From 1979-2004 he was head track coach at Autaugaville. The Eagles track team was Class 1A state runner-up in 1990 and 2002. He coached boys’ basketball from 1979-2004 at Autaugaville, serving as head coach from 1983-2004. He also served as girls’ head basketball coach.

He also was head baseball coach from 1980-1992, assistant football coach from 1979-2004, was the school’s athletic director from 1996-2004, and assistant principal from 1997-2003. He closed out his career as the head basketball coach at Prattville High School in 2004-05.

His boys’ basketball teams won 13 area titles and made five Final Four appearances – winning Class 1A titles in 1990 and 1995. He was an assistant coach on Autaugaville’s 1982 state championship team. His girls’ team won a state crown in 2000 – making him just one of a handful of coaches to win state titles with both genders.

His boys also finished runner-up in 1985 (2A) and 1987 (1A). His girls were Class 1A runner-up in 2001. The Eagles’ football team earned state runner-up in 1985 (2A), 1990 and 2002 (1A) while he was an assist.

He also coached Autaugaville’s weightlifting team to a state club championship.

His coaching accolades have been numerous including AHSAA Class 1A Basketball Coach of the Year in 1990 and 1995; was Metro Coach of the Year in 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990 and 1995.

He served a coach in the Alabama-Mississippi Basketball All-Star Game in 1994.

Hunter, who also served a a fire department volunteer and notary public, was an active member of Old Kingston Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced. Phillips-Riley Funeral Home in Montgomery will be officiating.