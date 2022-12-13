CODE RED: Severe Weather Threat Wednesday Afternoon-Early Thursday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network’s Weather Authority team is tracking severe weather that will be moving into our area starting Wednesday afternoon. Our meteorologists have issued a Code Red Alert.

Storms will be likely through around 3AM Thursday.

Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler expects storms to develop ahead and along a strong cold front plowing into the Deep South. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, a few tornadoes and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.

Rainfall potential will range between 1 to 3 inches. You will need to be weather aware and prepared to seek shelter when storms approach your area.

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

Alabama News Network will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

