Groundbreaking Ceremony at Historic Cleveland Ave YMCA for Multi-Purpose Fields

by Carrington Cole

Big things are happening at the Historic Cleveland Avenue YMCA.

Tuesday morning, the YMCA had a groundbreaking ceremony to announce their Athletic Multi-Purpose Fields project. This project has been 2 years in the making due to having to clear the area of debris and uninhabitable homes.

The new development will give children in the community opportunities to participate in youth sports and family activities at the YMCA. The President and CEO for the YMCA of Greater Montgomery, Gary Cobbs, is very excited about the new project.

“We’re excited that we have this opportunity to move this forward,” stated Cobbs. “Eight or nine months from now we’ll have young people and families playing on these fields, participating in a number of activities, and it’s just about creating that access and those opportunities and choices for people in this community.”

The Athletic Multi-Purpose Fields are expected to be finished and open by fall of 2023.