How To Keep Your Family Safe During Severe Weather

by Teresa Lawson

As severe weather makes it’s way to the river region we want to help you stay safe.

In the wake of the deadly EF2 tornado that caused so much damage in the Flatwood area the threat of severe weather is cause for safety concerns. Montgomery EMA Director Christina Thornton shares tips to remind residents of what you can do to remain safe during the storms.

She says that the most important this is that if you do not feel that your home is safe, remember that here are places that are open. The Montgomery Safer places Shelter, located 3446 Lebron Road, opens during every severe weather threat and everyone, even animals are welcome.

If you decide to remain in your home wear protective head covering, keep water close, have a spare pair of shoes in your safe place to better prevent post weather injuries and get to your safe place early.