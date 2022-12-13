Montgomery Co. School Board Selects New President, Vice President

by Glenn Halbrooks

Members of the Montgomery County school board have chosen a new president and vice president.

In a unanimous vote, they selected Dr. Brenda DeRamus-Coleman as president. She represents District 3 on the board.

She says she wasn’t expecting to be selected as president because there are so many talented people on the board, and she says any of them could’ve been selected.

“When you look at the exciting things that are happening for the city of Montgomery and the exciting things that are happening for the students and the parents and the teachers in our school system, where goes our students, so goes our families, so goes our city. Montgomery is on the move and when our superintendent came in, he came up with a new byline — let’s get it, we are ready, let’s get it, Montgomery, MPS rising,” she said.

Coleman replaces Clare Weil as school board president. Weil lost her bid for re-election to the board earlier this year.

Cassandra Brown of District 4 was selected as vice president.