One Person Injured in Alexander City Plane Crash

One person has been hurt after a small plane crashed in Alexander City.

The Alexander City Fire Department says they responded with multiple units at about 9:30 this morning. The plane went down at Price Farms, off Tankersley Road. That’s just off Highway 63.

The plane is described as a single engine private aircraft.

Firefighters say they had to use hydraulic tools to cut away the wreckage to rescue the person inside, who was taken to Russell Medical for treatment.

Foam had to be used to protect the pilot and first responders from leaking fuel.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified and are en route to the scene to start an investigation. Fire Department personnel and law enforcement continue to remain on the scene for the fuel leak and scene security.

Public access to the area is closed until further notice.