Pay It Forward: LaToyia Tolbert of Selma

by Ellis Eskew

With a natural love for children, LaToyia Tolbert took her own money to form a youth group. It started during the pandemic as just a group for girls and then expanded to boys as well.

Tolbert leads a youth group called “Divine Development,” which focuses on the positive growth of the “whole” child. During the pandemic, she began hosting Zoom meetings which included activities like arts and crafts, exercise routines, school supplies drive-by giveaways, birthday celebrations and more.

“I nominated LaToyia because she loves children so much. She’s been that way all of her life and when she came up with this program with developing the whole child, I think that is worthwhile because children need to know there are people that they can go to to talk to the people that really care about them,” said Laura McNeil.