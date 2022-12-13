PREMIERING THURS, DEC. 15: The Parent Test

“The Parent Test,” PREMIERES this Thursday, Dec. 15 , at 9PM on you local ABC32!

by Janae Smith

Based on a hit Australian television format, “The Parent Test” will explore the many distinctively different parenting styles. From helicopter to child-led parents, 12 families are put under the microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test and will share learnings about emotional hot-button topics that compare the multiple styles of parenting. The families are put through various situations to foster conversations about how each unit operates. Host Ali Wentworth and parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown moderate these impassioned conversations amongst parents who may have conflicting opinions on how to raise their families, but they all share the common goal of raising happy, healthy children.

Episode: #101 “Which Way is the Right Way?”— Twelve families are put under the microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test. From hot-button topics and emotional challenges to shared learnings, the search to find today’s most effective parenting styles begins. In the special premiere episode, families take on the High Dive Challenge and the Yes Day Challenge. Hosted by Ali Wentworth and parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown, these families may have conflicting opinions on how to raise their families, but they all share the common goal of raising happy, healthy children.