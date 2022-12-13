Strong To Severe Storms Likely Wednesday Afternoon Into Early Thursday

by Shane Butler

We’re designating Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as a CODE RED day! We expect storms to develop ahead and along a strong cold front plowing into the deep south. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, a few tornadoes, and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding. Rainfall potential will range between 1 to 3 inches. Everyone will need to be weather aware and prepared to seek shelter when storms approach your area.

We’re on the backside of the frontal system Thursday. Our skies clear out and much colder air begins to spill into the state. Daytime highs drop into the 50s while overnight temps fall into the 30s. The colder air sticks around throughout the weekend. Early next week, we see moisture on the increase and chance for rain returns late Monday but more likely throughout Tuesday. In the meantime, make sure you’re weather aware Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning!