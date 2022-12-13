Suspicious mail investigation underway in downtown Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Local law enforcement are on the scene in downtown Montgomery after a report of suspicious mail.

Several agencies are stationed outside of the Criminal Justice Division on Ripley Street.

The Alabama Department of Corrections, who is handling the investigation, says it is following protocol for the suspicious mail and have no other information to release at this time.

The Criminal Justice Division houses state agencies, like the ADOC and the Department of Public Safety.

