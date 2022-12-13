Two Selma women charged with theft of property in Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two Selma women are in custody after police in Auburn say they stole from a business and later attempted to elude an officer.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Rand and 25-year-old Davida Hall on warrants charging them with 3rd degree theft of property and attempting to elude.

Police say the arrests came after officers received a report that a theft had occurred at a business in the 1700 block of South College Street. The employee at the business said they saw the two women leaving the store with stolen merchandise. Officers attempted to stop the suspects, but they fled and entered a vehicle.

Police say the two women were arrested before fleeing in their vehicle and the stolen property was recovered.

Rand and Hall were transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,500 bond each.