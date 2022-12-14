CODE RED WEATHER DAY

by Riley Blackwell

This afternoon, the strong line of storms is crossing the Louisiana and Mississippi border and has already produced several tornado warnings. This same line will be heading into Alabama within the next few hours.

Aside from the normal severe threats, heavy rain and flooding will also be a major concern. For the whole area, the timing is roughly until 3AM Thursday. Highs will be right around 70°.

For tonight, this line will still be impacting the area so have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Rainfall potential will range between 1 to 3 inches. You will need to be weather aware and prepared to seek shelter when storms approach your area.

Now is the time to prepare. First, download the free Alabama News Network weather app:

iPhone – Android

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

Alabama News Network will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

Watches & Warnings

Live Interactive Radar

Exclusive WeatherSTEM – live conditions in Montgomery

Weather Authority: Twitter – Facebook

Weather Authority Web Page

Safe from the Storm – storm safety tips