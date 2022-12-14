Montgomery Native Stephen “tWitch” Boss, National TV DJ, Dies at 40

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery native Stephen Boss, better known to fans as “tWitch,” has died at 40.

He was a dancer and longtime DJ on the nationally syndicated “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which ended its run earlier this year.

His death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County coroner. The medical examiner’s office did not immediately release a cause of death.

Boss and his wife, Allison Holker, are both dancers who appeared on the competition series “So You Think You Can Dance?” and “Dancing with the Stars.” The couple married in 2013 and marked their ninth wedding anniversary this week. They share three children.

Holker issued a statement to “People” magazine, calling Boss “The best husband and father and an inspiration to his fans.”

Boss earned his nickname during childhood because he couldn’t sit still. He graduated from Lee High School in Montgomery in 2000.

He appeared on TV competitions like “The Wade Robson Project” and “Star Search” where he became a semifinalist on both shows.

Boss started on “Ellen” in 2014.

He appeared in several movies, many of them dance-focused, like “Hairspray,” “Stomp the Yard 2,” “Magic Mike XXL” and the “Step Up” series.