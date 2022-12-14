Strong To Severe Storms Still Possible Tonight

by Shane Butler

Strong to severe storms are likely as we go through the evening hours. The main threats will be a few tornadoes, damaging wind gust up to 60 mph, quarter size hail, and very heavy rainfall. The more significant threats will impact west and southwest Alabama. We want everyone to stay weather aware and prepared to seek shelter when storms approach. We expect the rain and storms to depart our eastern most areas around 1AM Thursday.

Improving weather conditions are ahead for most Thursday. Temps will manage upper 50s to lower 60s for highs. Colder air spills into the area Thurday night into early Friday. We’re expect temps in the mid to upper 30s Friday morning. It’s looking even colder over the weekend. Daytime highs only manage the lower to mid 50s while overnight temps drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

We start out next week still cold and we will add rain to the mix Tuesday and again Thursday. Temps will continue in the 50s for highs and overnight lows in the 30s. Longer range data is suggesting even colder air to spill into the deep south around Christmas weekend into the last week of December. Stay tuned for more details on that. In the meantime, looks wet and stormy tonight but sunshine returns for your Thursday.