Two People Injured in Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

Police spokesperson Maj. Saba Coleman says officers were called to the 2100 block of Traction Avenue at about 1:20 this afternoon. That’s off Lower Wetumpka Road.

She says a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. She says officers haven’t yet confirmed the type of non-life threatening injury the second victim has sustained. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Coleman says detectives need the public’s help as they conduct this investigation. Call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP if you have information to help them.

She says there is no additional information available for release.