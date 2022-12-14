UPDATE: Man Sentenced in Death of “Voice of the Auburn Tigers” Back in Lee Co. Jail

Johnston Taylor – Photo from Lee County Sheriff’s Office
Johnston Taylor is back in the Lee County Jail, accused of a parole violation. He is the man who was sentenced last year for the death of Auburn announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula.
Taylor is back in jail on an unrelated case. According to court records, Taylor failed a drug test by testing positive for marijuana.
He was out on bond on charges of six counts of possessing child pornography following his arrest in June.
Assistant District Attorney James Farmer has filed a motion to revoke Taylor’s bond, saying Taylor violated the conditions of his release. The hearing is set for December 21 at 9AM at the Lee County Justice Center in Opelika.
Taylor was charged with manslaughter in a 2019 car crash that killed the Brambletts.Last year, a judge sentenced him for their deaths, but details of that sentence weren’t released because he had been granted youthful offender status. Taylor faced a maximum sentence of three years.
Taylor was 16 at the time of the crash.
As Alabama News Network has reported, court records show Taylor was speeding on the night of May 25, 2019, when he slammed into the back of the Brambletts’ SUV. The wreck happened at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Samford Avenue in Auburn.