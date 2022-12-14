UPDATE: Man Sentenced in Death of “Voice of the Auburn Tigers” Back in Lee Co. Jail

by Alabama News Network Staff

Johnston Taylor is back in the Lee County Jail, accused of a parole violation. He is the man who was sentenced last year for the death of Auburn announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula.

Taylor is back in jail on an unrelated case. According to court records, Taylor failed a drug test by testing positive for marijuana.

He was out on bond on charges of six counts of possessing child pornography following his arrest in June.

Assistant District Attorney James Farmer has filed a motion to revoke Taylor’s bond, saying Taylor violated the conditions of his release. The hearing is set for December 21 at 9AM at the Lee County Justice Center in Opelika.