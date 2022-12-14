UPDATE: Toxicology Report Released on Selma High School Student Who Died

by Alabama News Network Staff

The toxicology report has been released on a Selma High School student who died after an incident at school last month.

That incident sent three others to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

This morning at a news conference, it was revealed the 16-year-old male student who died had alprazolam, fentanyl and hydrocodone in his system. Aprazolam is the generic equivalent for Xanax.

RELATED STORIES:

Student dies after incident at Selma High School

Mayor issues statement after Selma student’s death

Death of Selma student jars community