UPDATE: Toxicology Report Released on Selma High School Student Who Died
The toxicology report has been released on a Selma High School student who died after an incident at school last month.
That incident sent three others to the hospital, where they were treated and released.
This morning at a news conference, it was revealed the 16-year-old male student who died had alprazolam, fentanyl and hydrocodone in his system. Aprazolam is the generic equivalent for Xanax.
