Arctic Air Heading Our Way Soon!

by Shane Butler

A quieter weather pattern for a few days. High pressure returns and we more sunshine and blue sky for the start of our weekend. Despite the sunshine, temps only manage mid to upper 50s for highs Friday afternoon. Looks like a weak disturbance will work along the gulf coast late Friday night into the day on Saturday. This will be close enough to spread cloud cover and possibly a few showers over us Saturday. This system departs and we’re back into full sunshine Sunday and Monday. Temps remain cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Another potential rain maker passes through the area Tuesday. and a second one on Thursday. Temps during this time will continue to hover in the 50s for highs and lows in the mid to upper 30s. An Arctic front will make its way into the deep south later in the week. This will probably be some of the coldest air so far this season. Christmas weekend is looking much colder with highs only in the 40s and lows in the lower 20s. Brrrrr!