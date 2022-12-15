City Leaders Aim to Transform Downtown Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The city of Selma is working to improve the quality of life for residents. And support economic growth and tourism — by transforming its downtown.

How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. And that’s the strategy city leaders are using — to try and transform downtown Selma.

“As we know about 4.4 million travelers per year travel through downtown Selma. And so, we want to make a good first impression. And that’s why we are trying to heavily invest in our downtown.”

Planning and Development Director Danielle Wooten says there are several projects currently in the works. One of the biggest — would rearrange the downtown area of Broad Street.

“That project is going to go in. It’s going to mill up the streets. Resurface. There are going to be some new traffic signals, new striping, new parking. And just some other things to increase the safety on U.S. Highway 80. Also known as Broad Street,” said Wooten.

Coley Purvis owns Bayou Rouge Bistro on Broad Street. He says he’s excited about what a revamped downtown — could mean for the city — and his business.

“I’m very excited about the opportunities here. And the growth potential and how it’s going to help bring more tourist in. And the more people and the businesses we have the greater the opportunity,” said Purvis.

Wooten says another major project would resurface several other downtown streets.

“And that’s from Water to Dallas. And Franklin to Lauderdale,” she said.

“We are definitely looking to transform downtown Selma.”

Wooten says a $1.2 million dollar erosion control project to shore up the bank along a portion of the Alabama River — is expected to begin construction within the next few weeks.