Cooler and Calmer Weather Pattern

by Riley Blackwell

THURSDAY: Thursday is starting off on the cooler side, with temperatures in the low 50s across the area. Clouds have almost completely exited the state as yesterday’s cold front enters Georgia. Highs today will only be in the mid to upper 50s with plentiful sunshine! For tonight, we’ll have clear skies and lows in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Friday will not see much change in the forecast, as highs are going to be in the mid 50s once again with tons of sunshine!

WEEK AHEAD: The upcoming week will feature much calmer weather, as well as below average temperatures! Highs for the weekend may struggle to get out of the 40s, and we’ll hover in the mid 50s next week. For lover’s of COLD weather, model indications continue to show the possibility for a very cold week of Christmas. We could see several days below freezing, and lows in the teens!