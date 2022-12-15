Montgomery Hosts Annual Flatwood Christmas Lunch after Tornado Damages their Community Center

by Carrington Cole

After their community center was damaged by a tornado earlier this month, the Flatwood Community had nowhere to hold their annual Christmas Lunch. That’s where the City of Montgomery stepped in and provided a Christmas miracle.

The Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Flatwood Community’s Christmas lunch at the Sheridan Heights Community Center. This would be the first time in nearly 61 years that the Flatwood Christmas Lunch wouldn’t be held at their own community center.

Montgomery residents went out of their way to help serve food, replace storm damaged Christmas gifts, and keep up the holiday spirit for the Flatwood Community.

“We mourn the loss of the center and the devastation of Flatwood,” stated Flatwood resident Julia Davis. “Our faith is in God and we anxiously look forward to a promising future.”

“The Flatwood community has always been a resilient community,” stated Montgomery County Commissioner Isaiah Sankey. “No matter what the situation or circumstances, through the good times and the bad times, Flatwood has stacked together. Y’all have been a cohesive group of people and I’m so impressed.”

Commissioner Isaiah Sankey promised to help rebuild the Flatwood Community Center and also add a storm shelter to the building. Anybody who wants to help out the Flatwood Community with their storm damage needs to reach out to Commissioner Isaiah Sankey.