Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Traction Ave. Double Shooting

by Jerome Jones

Montgomery Police have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday double shooting that sent two people to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

MPD charged Christopher Washington, 43, with first degree Robbery and first degree Assault that occurred on December 14, 2022, at about 1:20 p.m., in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue.

Police say Washington was identified as the suspect, taken into custody, and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No additional information is available at this time.